CNN: US considers significantly expanding training of Ukrainian forces

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 1:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is considering expanding its training of Ukrainian soldiers to include a larger number of soldiers in more comprehensive trainings, CNN reported, citing multiple U.S. officials.

The expansion in training would include instructing 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers monthly at a U.S. base in Germany. The U.S. military has thus far trained around 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers, mainly on how to use specific weapons systems.

If the Biden Administration adopts the proposal, it will lead to an increase not only in the number of Ukrainian soldiers the U.S. military trains, but the type of training soldiers receive, including more sophisticated battlefield tactics. The proposal is currently under review by the administration, CNN reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
