CNN: US may allow deploying its military contractors to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova June 25, 2024 11:02 PM
Photo for illustrative purposes. Workers repair the gun turrets of T-72 battle tanks during the renovation of heavy armor in the military workshop operated by Ukroboronprom in Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 15, 2016. (Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Washington is moving closer to lifting a de facto ban on U.S. military contractors deploying to Ukraine, CNN reported on June 25, citing four unnamed American officials familiar with the matter.

Such a move would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly. U.S.-supplied military equipment that has been heavily damaged in combat has to be taken out of the country to Poland, Romania, or other NATO countries for repair, which takes a long time, CNN reported.

The policy is still being worked on and has not yet received final approval from U.S. President Joe Biden, the sources said.

"We have not made any decisions and any discussion of this is premature," said an unnamed administration official, ruling out Biden sending troops to Ukraine.

If approved, the changes would take effect this year, allowing the Pentagon to award contracts to U.S. companies to work in Ukraine for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion, officials told CNN.

One advanced system that is likely to require regular maintenance is the F-16 fighter jet, the first of which Ukraine is expected to receive this summer.

Ukraine could have anywhere from a few dozen to several hundred U.S. contractors working at a time in the country, current and former officials familiar with discussions told CNN.

Biden reportedly opposed French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send military trainers to Ukraine. Macron said in early June that he wanted to finalize a coalition of countries for such an initiative.

In late May, Washington allowed Ukraine to use some of its weapons to strike Russian territory near the border with Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Ukraine-US 10-year security deal: 5 key takeaways
Less than a month ahead of NATO’s Washington summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his American counterpart Joe Biden signed a long-awaited bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy. The 10-year deal became Ukraine’s 17th one concluded under the G7…
Kateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:02 PM

9:59 PM

Ukraine brings back 90 POWs from Russian captivity.

The released captives include 32 personnel of the National Guard, including those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 18 border guards, 17 personnel of the Navy, 15 soldiers of the Armed Forces as well as eight of the territorial defense, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
9:39 PM

Zelensky says he's sure Ukraine will become EU member as accession talks kick off.

"As of today, we have full confidence — Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. "Now, the focus is on the technical work between Ukraine and the EU, adapting our system to the EU, and Europe's political will to make the European project truly complete."
8:28 PM

EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg on June 25.
2:05 PM  (Updated: )

Breaking: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for ex Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine. The charges relate to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the ICC said.
