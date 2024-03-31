Civilian buildings damaged by Russian strike on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack damaged civilian buildings and cars in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 31.

No casualties had been reported as of 10:48 pm, Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that strike hit next to a residential building in the center of the city, and that first responders and volunteers were on the scene.

Russian aircraft launched guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Air Force reported shortly before Syniehubov and Terekhov confirmed the hit.

Earlier in the day, a separate missile strike injured five people in another part of Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, located just over 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.