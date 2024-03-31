Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Air Force, guided bomb
Civilian buildings damaged by Russian strike on Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 11:50 PM 1 min read
A view of the buildings in the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian attack damaged civilian buildings and cars in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 31.

No casualties had been reported as of 10:48 pm, Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that strike hit next to a residential building in the center of the city, and that first responders and volunteers were on the scene.

Russian aircraft launched guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Air Force reported shortly before Syniehubov and Terekhov confirmed the hit.

Earlier in the day, a separate missile strike injured five people in another part of Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, located just over 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine’s air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Most popular

News Feed

5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

