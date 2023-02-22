Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
City Council: Russian ammunition warehouse destroyed in occupied Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2023 10:24 AM 1 min read
A Russian ammunition warehouse was destroyed in temporarily-occupied Mariupol on Feb. 21, says the Mariupol City Council.

The warehouse was located in the central district near the airport.

On Feb. 21, the city council reported at least 11 explosions starting around 10:33 PM.

Mariupol, located on the Azov Sea in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since May 2022, following a three-month-long siege that left most of the city destroyed.

The city council also reported on Feb. 17 that Russians had begun a new wave of forced mobilization amongst the remaining men in the city.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
