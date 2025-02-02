18-year-old injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy dies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eighteen year-old Denys Zhurba has died from his injuries following the Jan. 30 Russian drone attack on Sumy, the Sumy City Council reported on Feb. 2.

Zhurba sustained severe injuries from the attack when a shahed-type attack drone struck a multistorey building in Sumy shortly after midnight local time.

The attack was part of a broader assault involving 81 attack and decoy drones launched against Ukraine.

Zhurba's classmates launched a fundraising campaign for his medical treatment, according to the Sumy City Council.

While they succeeded in raising the necessary amount, Zhurba ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The 18 year-old's father was among the wounded and is currently being treated in the hospital.

Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast, bordering Russia, is a frequent target of Russian strikes. Children of all ages are often among the victims of Moscow's nationwide attacks.



Overnight, Russia targeted Ukraine's central Poltava Oblast, killing at least 14 people, including two children.