Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CIA director: 'Russians not serious about a real negotiation'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 4:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

CIA director Bill Burns told PBS's Judy Woodruff in an interview on Dec. 16 that the agency does not currently see the seriousness on the part of the Russians required to end the war.

“It's not our assessment that the Russians are serious at this point about a real negotiation,” Burns said.

Burns also said that he believes Russia's attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure will continue but that the agency has observed a "reduced tempo in the fighting" between Ukraine and Russia's military as winter sets in.

"But there's nothing at all reduced about the tempo of Putin's increasingly brutal attacks against Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," Burns added.

Russia launched 76 missiles against Ukraine on Dec. 16, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. It was the 7th mass missile strike aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10.

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine preparing new major military operation
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.