Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust renews funding for Kyiv Independent’s front-line reporting

The Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust has made a generous grant for the second year in a row to support the Kyiv Independent's front-line reporting. The new grant will cover a full year of salary for the Kyiv Independent's front-line reporter, Francis Farrell, and videographer Olena Zashko for 2025–2026.

Last year, the trust’s support fully covered Francis’ salary and reporting work. Now, in 2025, it extends its funding to also support Olena, ensuring the Kyiv Independent’s front-line reporting team can continue documenting Russia’s war from the ground.

The donation comes at a pivotal moment in summer 2025, as Russia intensifies its attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine and mounts renewed offensives along several sectors of the front line. With the war in its fourth year, reliable, on-the-ground reporting remains essential for conveying the reality of the conflict to audiences worldwide.

“Although they still maintain teams or individual correspondents in Ukraine, coverage of the actual battlefield by large Western media outlets has plummeted over the past year. There are two main reasons for this: first, the declining importance placed on Ukraine by newsrooms around the world; and second, perhaps more importantly, the increased danger from drones in front-line areas — even as far back as 20 kilometers from the zero line itself.

“In this environment, Western audiences — whether ordinary people at home who want to understand what’s really happening on the front line, or policymakers, diplomats, journalists, and experts — are all starved of high-quality coverage.

“Despite this, we at the Kyiv Independent have not stopped making regular trips to the battlefield, always striving for deeper, closer, and higher-quality reporting, even as the danger grows with each passing month. For that reason, it means the world to us, as front-line correspondents, to have the financial backing of the Charles Douglas-Home Trust. This support allows us to continue our work frequently, independently, and at a high level of quality,” Francis said.

The Kyiv Independent's videographer Olena Zashko (L) and reporter Francis Farrell during their front-line reporting trip in Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024. (Olena Zashko) The Kyiv Independent's reporter Francis Farrell in a basement during an embed with a drone team of Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in June 2025. (Olena Zashko) The Kyiv Independent's videographer Olena Zashko in a basement during an embed with a drone team of Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in June 2025. (Francis Farrell) The Kyiv Independent's videographer Olena Zashko and reporter Francis Farrell in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, in June 2025. (Olena Zashko)

The Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust was established by Trust Deed on July 29, 1986, to honor the memory of the late Charles Douglas-Home (editor of The Times 1982–1985) and recognize his lifelong commitment to the cause of free, freely expressed opinion. The Trust aims to advance public education concerning social and democratic conditions, developments, and institutions worldwide. It promotes research, writing, and publication of educational materials and provides bursaries, scholarships, and prizes.

Each year, the trustees evaluate proposals and subjects suitable for the annual awards, continuing their mission to support quality journalism and research. Previous award winners have included American journalist and historian Anne Applebaum and politician Michael Gove.

For Francis and Olena, who have together reported from some of the most dangerous areas along the front over the past two years, the donation has a significant impact.

“We, as journalists, are risking our lives to bring information from the front lines to our audience. I’m ready to do this because this is a war in my own country. And now, it’s a war that has reached my native village in eastern Ukraine. I want to show this reality to the world. Our front-line video reports have received thousands of views. For me, that’s a clear sign that our audience needs this kind of reporting. I don’t believe that my videos alone can stop the war, but I truly believe they can become part of future change — and help show the world that Russia is responsible for the destruction and the deaths caused by this war. It is a great honor that the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust is willing to support us in this work,” Olena said.

As the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust continues its mission to support quality journalism worldwide, its latest contribution to the Kyiv Independent exemplifies the enduring power of solidarity and the vital role of the press in shaping informed and resilient societies.

“This is the second consecutive year that we are pleased to stand behind the Kyiv Independent’s front-line reporting.

It is a particular honour to support both front-line reporter Francis Farrell and videographer Olena Zashko, as they bring the world the truth from Ukraine’s front lines. At a moment when so many international outlets have stepped back, we feel it is essential that independent journalism from Ukraine continues to reach the world. This is the largest charitable grant we have ever given,” said Christopher McKane, trustee of the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust.





