Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Canada, Ukraine, Military aid, War, Western aid
Edit post

Canada earmarks $1.16 billion for military aid to Ukraine in 2024 budget

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2024 10:05 AM 2 min read
The Canadian National Flag in Edmonton, Canada, on October 26, 2023. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Canada’s budget for 2024 proposes to supply Ukraine with 1.6 billion Canadian dollars (about $1.16 billion) of defense aid during the next five years, according to the Canadian government’s website.

Canada has been one of Kyiv’s strongest supporters since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Canada has provided Ukraine with over $10 billion in various assistance, including around $2.8 billion in military aid.

The latest funds will cover lethal and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, the Canadian government wrote.

“This multi-year commitment will provide predictability to Ukraine as well as to Canada's defense industry.”

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the 2024 federal budget on April 16, according to the Canadian TV channel CP24.

Canada earlier provided Ukraine with 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion), which will be used to finance Kyiv’s budget deficit, including social assistance, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 21.

Canada also pledged nearly $30 million to the Czech Republic's initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery shells, which are a crucial capability for Ukraine as the country faces critical ammunition shortages, and $60 billion in aid for Kyiv from the U.S. remains stalled in Congress.

Speaker Johnson advances aid bills, but time running out as Ukraine’s supplies dry up
After six grueling months, the U.S. House of Representatives may finally be preparing to vote on a new aid package for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on April 16 that following new rounds of talks with House Republicans, he planned to advance three separate aid packages for Ukraine,
The Kyiv IndependentMark Temnycky
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:42 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
9:42 PM

Deputy PM: Ukraine hopes to begin EU accession talks in June.

The EU should be able to offer a negotiating framework to begin the process of Ukraine’s ascension to the European Union in June, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said during a press briefing on April 16, as reported by the Hromadske news outlet.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.