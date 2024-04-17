Canada earmarks $1.16 billion for military aid to Ukraine in 2024 budget

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Canada’s budget for 2024 proposes to supply Ukraine with 1.6 billion Canadian dollars (about $1.16 billion) of defense aid during the next five years, according to the Canadian government’s website.

Canada has been one of Kyiv’s strongest supporters since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Canada has provided Ukraine with over $10 billion in various assistance, including around $2.8 billion in military aid.

The latest funds will cover lethal and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, the Canadian government wrote.

“This multi-year commitment will provide predictability to Ukraine as well as to Canada's defense industry.”

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the 2024 federal budget on April 16, according to the Canadian TV channel CP24.

Canada earlier provided Ukraine with 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion), which will be used to finance Kyiv’s budget deficit, including social assistance, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 21.

Canada also pledged nearly $30 million to the Czech Republic's initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery shells, which are a crucial capability for Ukraine as the country faces critical ammunition shortages, and $60 billion in aid for Kyiv from the U.S. remains stalled in Congress.