Canada announces new sanctions against Russia.

Canada announced new sanctions against Russia on Feb. 23, targeting 10 individuals and 153 companies on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU, the U.K., and the U.S. have also announced additional sanctions against Russia and entities in third countries that help Moscow circumvent previous restrictions and sustain its war machine.

Canada's new sanctions will target those who provide Russia with military equipment, offer services such as insurance to Russian soldiers, and otherwise help support the finances and logistics of the Russian state

"Today, we're sending a clear message to Russian officials and the organizations they run: We stand by the people of Ukraine as they are bravely defending their rights in the face of Putin’s unjustifiable and aggressive actions," said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

"We will continue to use disruptive measures against the Russian government, targeting its ability to wage its illegal war until Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored."

Canada has provided Ukraine with 9.7 billion Canadian dollars ($7.1 billion) in assistance since January 2022, the foreign ministry said.