Canada announces new sanctions against Russia

by Nate Ostiller February 23, 2024 7:23 PM 1 min read
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shake hands posing for a joint photo on Feb. 2, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Canada announced new sanctions against Russia on Feb. 23, targeting 10 individuals and 153 companies on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU, the U.K., and the U.S. have also announced additional sanctions against Russia and entities in third countries that help Moscow circumvent previous restrictions and sustain its war machine.

Canada's new sanctions will target those who provide Russia with military equipment, offer services such as insurance to Russian soldiers, and otherwise help support the finances and logistics of the Russian state

"Today, we're sending a clear message to Russian officials and the organizations they run: We stand by the people of Ukraine as they are bravely defending their rights in the face of Putin’s unjustifiable and aggressive actions," said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

"We will continue to use disruptive measures against the Russian government, targeting its ability to wage its illegal war until Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored."

Canada has provided Ukraine with 9.7 billion Canadian dollars ($7.1 billion) in assistance since January 2022, the foreign ministry said.

Author: Nate Ostiller
2:36 PM

Ukraine, Denmark finalize long-term security agreement.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals to help Ukraine repel Russia's aggression based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July. Denmark is the first non-G7 country to finalize the deal.
1:59 PM

Biden announces new package of sanctions against Russia.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
1:40 PM

US Senate Majority Leader arrives in Lviv for talks with Zelensky.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Chuck Schumer wrote on the social media platform X.
12:58 PM

Zelensky, Danish PM meet in Lviv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv for an official visit, Zelensky said on Feb. 23, according to his Telegram channel.
12:33 PM

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could.

The White House's strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would "escalate today if he could," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference on Feb. 23.
11:49 AM

EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
