The updated list, published by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, includes 313 cities and villages from nine regions that are either currently occupied or are close to the front line. The government will provide a monthly financial assistance of Hr 2,000 (about $70) for each internally displaced person, with an extra Hr 3,000 (about $100) for each child or an individual with a disability.