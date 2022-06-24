Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Business

US Westinghouse to build 2 reactors at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

November 22, 2021 2:19 amby Asami Terajima
(xaec.org.ua)

The U.S.-based Westinghouse Electric Company signed a contract with Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom on Nov. 22. The agreement outlines the construction of two AP1000 reactors at the power plant in Khmelnytskyi, a regional capital in western Ukraine.

In September, Westinghouse signed a memorandum with Energoatom to deliver four nuclear reactors for up to $30 billion.

Ukraine’s aging nuclear plants provide more than half of the country’s electricity.

Asami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima

Asami Terajima is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post until November 2021.

