US Westinghouse to build 2 reactors at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

(xaec.org.ua)

The U.S.-based Westinghouse Electric Company signed a contract with Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom on Nov. 22. The agreement outlines the construction of two AP1000 reactors at the power plant in Khmelnytskyi, a regional capital in western Ukraine.

In September, Westinghouse signed a memorandum with Energoatom to deliver four nuclear reactors for up to $30 billion.

Ukraine’s aging nuclear plants provide more than half of the country’s electricity.