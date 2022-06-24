Ukraine expects good winter crop harvest

A combined harvester harvests wheat in a field in Ukraine. (stanvpetersen/Pixabay)

The 2022 winter crop harvest will be fruitful, according to experts cited by Agronews, a website specialized in agricultural news in Ukraine.

The forecast is based on the weather Ukraine has seen so far, as well as on the results of the tests run by agronomists.

The cold winter might help produce yet another good harvest for the country after this year’s record-breaking numbers.

Ukraine harvested 106 million tons of cereals, legumes, and oilseeds in 2021 thanks to favorable weather conditions. It was the biggest harvest the country’s ever had since its independence in 1991.

The record harvest included more than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes, as well as 22.6 million tons of oilseeds. The harvest exceeded the ministry’s preliminary forecast, estimated at 100 million tons for the year.

With 42 million hectares of farmland covering 70% of the country and about 25% of the world’s reserves of black soil, agriculture is Ukraine’s largest export industry.

Ukraine’s agribusiness sector remains the most promising sector of the economy.

Ukraine exported 17% more agricultural products between January and September 2021 than in the same period of 2020.

