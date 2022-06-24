Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
First of 7 ships carrying emergency coal deliveries arrives in Odesa

November 22, 2021 1:33 amby Max Hunder
(DTEK)

The ship brought 60,000 tons of thermal coal from the U.S. to Odesa’s Pivdennyi Port on Nov. 20, energy company DTEK announced.

DTEK, owned by Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov, chartered seven ships to deliver 470,000 tons of emergency coal to cover a national shortage. The shipments will go to plants owned by DTEK and the state-owned company Centrenergo.

Due to the shortage, 21 power blocks at Ukraine’s coal plants could not operate as of Nov. 21. Earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky promised that “nobody will be left without power or heat” this winter.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

