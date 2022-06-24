Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Business

DTEK threatens to sue Guaranteed Buyer for freezing $115 million in debt repayments

November 17, 2021 10:36 pmby Max Hunder
Share:
(DTEK/Facebook)

Oligarch Rinat Akhmetov’s DTEK, the largest private electricity producer in Ukraine, made the threat on Nov. 17. The state-owned Guaranteed Buyer asked Oschadbank to freeze the $115 million originally intended to pay off its debts to DTEK.

On Nov. 12, Guaranteed Buyer, a company responsible for buying up renewable electricity, approved the allocation of $738 million to pay off controversial debts to producers. The money was raised through Eurobonds.

The head of Guaranteed Buyer, Kostyantyn Petrykovets, was fired the following day. He claimed his firing was linked to his refusal to redirect the funds.

Guaranteed Buyer paid off $623 million worth of debts to green energy producers. DTEK was the only producer which didn’t receive its repayments, according to Ekonomichna Pravda. DTEK threatened both domestic and international arbitration as a result.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

Tags: DTEK

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok