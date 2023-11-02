Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Business Insider: Ukrainian info warfare drives Russian military desertions, US general says

by Abbey Fenbert and Martin Fornusek November 2, 2023 8:56 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. (Alexander Nemenov /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian information warfare has driven 17,000 Russian soldiers off the battlefield, U.S. Army Special Operations Commander Jonathan Braga said, as reported by Business Insider on Nov. 1.

The general said that savvy Ukrainian messaging has convinced thousands of Russian fighters to desert their posts.

"Messaging has played a huge role just in the tactical and operational sense," Braga said at the Association of the US Army's annual conference, held Oct. 9-11.

"We've supported our Ukrainian partners there. You've had 17,000 Russians desert. That's 17,000 soldiers you didn't have to blow up on the battlefield or destroy."

Ukraine has leveraged low morale among Russian troops into successful media campaigns that help increase the desertion rate.

Taking advantage of social media, Ukraine can gather information on enemy equipment and personnel and use it in information operations to target specific units.

Kyiv has been actively encouraging troops of the Russian invading army to desert or even defect to the Ukrainian side.

The Ukrainian military intelligence service launched a hotline in September 2022 to help Russian soldiers willing to surrender.

It marked a 70% increase in traffic in August after a Russian helicopter pilot defected to the Ukrainian side with a fully intact Mi-8 helicopter and subsequently received the hryvnia equivalent of $500,000 (approximately Hr 18.48 million).

Despite reports of low morale among Russian troops, namely in the bloodiest hot spots like Avdiivka, experts point out that this manifests mainly in poor cooperation between and within units rather than in seriously unhinging Russian defensive lines.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.