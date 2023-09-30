Bulgaria bans Ukrainian sunflower imports until November

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria has banned the import of Ukrainian sunflowers until the end of November after a meeting between both countries' agriculture ministers, Bulgaria's Agriculture Ministry said on Sept. 29.



Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev said the ban accords with a memorandum between the government and a farmers' collective in the country.



After the deadline expires, the import of Ukrainian sunflower, wheat, corn, and rapeseed can be facilitated through a license negotiated with the European Commission.



Ukraine's neighbors, including Bulgaria, Poland, Moldova and Slovakia, have imposed various bans on the import of Ukraine's agricultural produce, trying to shield their farmers from local market oversaturation and price crashes.

A European Union-wide ban on the import of grain was lifted on Sept. 15, raising tensions.

Ukraine was forced to export overland because Russia is blocking its primary mode of export through the Black Sea. Agriculture contributed over 10% of Ukraine's GDP in 2021.