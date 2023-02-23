Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces might be preparing offensive near Vuhledar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2023 11:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Feb. 23, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that intense shelling in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, suggests that Russia may be preparing for another offensive in the area, despite suffering heavy setbacks.

According to the report, Ukrainian forces have maintained resupply routes around Bakhmut despite Russia's attempts to encircle the city. The fighting has been particularly intense over the past 48 hours.

The report adds that the Vuhledar operation is probably still the responsibility of Russia's Eastern Group of Forces. Its commander, Colonel General Rustam Muradov, is likely facing significant pressure to achieve better outcomes after receiving strong criticism for previous failures. However, it is doubtful that Russian forces have a strikeforce capable of achieving any significant gains.

One year later: How Russia came to fail in Ukraine, battle after battle
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
