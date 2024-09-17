The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Brazil, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Luiz Inacio Lula
'Brazil cannot take part in Russia-Ukraine war,' Lula says after Zelensky's criticism

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2024 3:59 PM 4 min read
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad take part in the New Industry Brazil - Mission 4: Industry and the Digital Revolution ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by Ton Molina/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Brazil cannot interfere in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and those who want to engage in a dialogue with the Brazilian government should have done so before the war, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sept. 16, Metropoles reported.

The South American country has positioned itself as neutral in the war, refusing to join sanctions or provide military aid while proposing a peace initiative in cooperation with China.

President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Brazil's and China's joint plan, calling it "destructive."

"You either support the war, or you don't support the war. If you don't support it, then help us stop Russia," Zelensky said. The president added that he offered to discuss peace proposals with Chinese and Brazilian leaders.

Lula gave a speech during the graduation ceremony for diplomats at the Rio Branco Institute and, without explicitly mentioning Zelensky's recent statement, said that "those who want to talk to us now could have done so before the war started."

"Brazil has never been so important in the world as now. It's not just because of agriculture business, it's not just because of iron ore, it's not just because of soy or meat. It's because Brazil is an unbeatable country when it comes to energy," Lula said.

"That's why it's important for Brazil not to take part in the war in Ukraine and Russia, that's why it's important for Brazil to say that we want peace, we don't want war. Those who want to talk to us now could have talked to us before the war started," he added.

China claims its Ukraine peace plan has support of more than 110 countries
China officially declares itself a neutral party to Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine and has denied providing lethal aid to both sides, but Beijing and Moscow continue to develop closer ties, most recently with Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting his counterpart Xi Jinping in May.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Brazil's president was a far-right politician and Lula's rival, Jair Bolsonaro. Lula took office in January 2023, when the all-out war had already lasted for almost a year.

Prior to that, Lula was head of the Brazilian state from 2003 until 2011, three years before Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the partial occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by Russian forces.

In May, Brazil and China pitched a six-point peace plan that called on both Russia and Ukraine to avoid "escalation of hostilities" and "provocations."

It came as a parallel plan to Ukraine's peace efforts based on Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, which included a global peace summit in Switzerland in June. China did not attend the summit despite the invitation, while the Brazilian representative who was present did not sign the resulting communique.

The six-point plan from Brazil and China calls for:

  1. Non-escalation or provocations by either side.
  2. An international peace conference accepted by both Russia and Ukraine and which includes a "fair discussion" of all peace plans.
  3. An increase of humanitarian assistance to "prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale," as well as an exchange of POWs and no attacks on civilians.
  4. All possible efforts must be made to "prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear crisis."
  5. Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities "must be opposed."
  6. Enhanced international cooperation on several issues to "protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains."

Moscow has previously said it would accept Brazil and China as intermediaries for possible peace talks. While the two countries refused to publicly take sides in the war, China served as Russia's key economic lifeline and a source of dual-use goods.

There have been no direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia since early 2022.

Moscow named Ukraine giving up on occupied territory and ceding additional ground as conditions for talks. In turn, Kyiv's 10-point peace formula includes a complete Russian withdrawal from the country.

Explainer: Why Zelensky slammed the China-Brazil peace plan
A six-point peace plan jointly proposed by China and Brazil sparked a furious outburst from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week, who described it as “destructive.” China and Brazil first put forward the plan in May, setting it up as an alternative to Ukraine’s own efforts of initiating…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
MORE NEWS

