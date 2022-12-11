Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Borrell: War in Ukraine wake-up call for EU military capabilities

by The Kyiv Independent December 12, 2022 1:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's war against Ukraine has been a wake-call for the European Union's defense capabilities as weapons deliveries to Ukraine deplete military stockpiles in Europe, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Dec. 12.

"With conventional war returning to the heart of Europe, we also realized that we lacked critical defense capabilities to be able to protect ourselves from a higher level of threats on the European continent itself," Borrell said.

Citing EU defense data collected by the European Defence Agency, Borrell said the EU had increased spending on defense in recent years.

According to the EDA's data, the EU's defense spending grew six percent in 2021 to 214 billion euros, the strongest yearly growth rate since 2015. This is still far away from the two percent NATO benchmark, Borrell said.

NATO allies agreed in 2014 that all member states should meet two percent of their gross domestic product on the military.

Borrell also said that the EU "should be able" to support Ukraine politically, economically, and militarily "as long as necessary, until Ukraine prevails."

Ukraine war latest: All thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged, says PM
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.