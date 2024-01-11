Skip to content
Bloomberg: U.S. wants clear war plan from Zelensky, will discuss with president in Davos

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2024 10:34 AM 2 min read
L-R: President's Office Adviser Daria Zarivna, Ambassador Oksana Markarova, Verkhovna Rada Chair Ruslan Stefanchuk, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6, 2023. (Andrii Yermak/Telegram)
The U.S. wants Ukraine to clarify its plan of fighting Russia’s war and may discuss this issue with President Volodymyr Zelensky during his expected visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 11, citing unnamed sources familiar with the planning.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the U.S. wants to assess how to align its support for Ukraine’s defense as $61-billion funding request for aid has been stalled amid political infighting in Congress and opposition from parts of the Republican Party.

Officials in Washington are allegedly concerned that the reported tension between Zelensky and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, “are slowing efforts to crystallize a new strategy”, Bloomberg said.

Reports of alleged disagreements between Zelensky and his top general became a subject of discussion in the Western and Ukrainian media following Zaluzhnyi's sobering op-ed on the state of the war for The Economist.

In November 2023, Zelensky said Ukraine has “a very specific plan” for the de-occupation of the territories in 2024, not unveiling the details.

One of Bloomberg's sources said Ukraine’s military is currently developing plans for the coming year and a variety of options are being considered.

Ukraine finally moves to fortify front line, but could it be too little too late?
“If you want to live, dig.” The words, often spoken by Ukrainian troops, are universal advice for trench warfare in general, but especially for both sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Normally expressed as advice to the individual soldier, the maxim now applies to the country as a whole.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
