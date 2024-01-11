Bloomberg: U.S. wants clear war plan from Zelensky, will discuss with president in Davos

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. wants Ukraine to clarify its plan of fighting Russia’s war and may discuss this issue with President Volodymyr Zelensky during his expected visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 11, citing unnamed sources familiar with the planning.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the U.S. wants to assess how to align its support for Ukraine’s defense as $61-billion funding request for aid has been stalled amid political infighting in Congress and opposition from parts of the Republican Party.

Officials in Washington are allegedly concerned that the reported tension between Zelensky and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, “are slowing efforts to crystallize a new strategy”, Bloomberg said.

Reports of alleged disagreements between Zelensky and his top general became a subject of discussion in the Western and Ukrainian media following Zaluzhnyi's sobering op-ed on the state of the war for The Economist.

In November 2023, Zelensky said Ukraine has “a very specific plan” for the de-occupation of the territories in 2024, not unveiling the details.

One of Bloomberg's sources said Ukraine’s military is currently developing plans for the coming year and a variety of options are being considered.