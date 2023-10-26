Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bloomberg: EU behind track on provision of shells to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 26, 2023 9:47 AM 2 min read
An employee works at the workshop of the "Forges de Tarbes" which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, France, on April 4, 2023. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is falling short of its target of providing Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery shells by March, unnamed sources told Bloomberg on Oct. 25.

The EU pledged in May to deliver one million shells per year to Ukraine, partially by digging deep into its existing stockpiles, but also by increasing domestic production capacity.

However, now that six months have passed, only 30% of the promised shells have been delivered, sources said. At this slowed rate, the EU risks failing to meet its target.

According to Bloomberg, some countries have privately asked to extend the deadline.

The U.S. has also promised to speed up the tempo of its own shell manufacturing in order to produce one million shells a year, and has encouraged European allies to pick up the pace as well.

For its own part, Ukraine has increased the capacity of its own domestic defense industry, and will be able to produce tens of thousands of drones per month, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Oct. 25.

Ukraine has also ramped up shell production, he said, but it is not enough to match the demand.

Issues unconnected to Ukraine have contributed to the slowed pace of production and related shell shortage.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas that suddenly erupted in early October has caused the U.S. to divert some of its shell stockpile originally earmarked for Ukraine to long-time ally Israel. Nonetheless, U.S. officials stressed that the U.S. was more than capable of supporting both Ukraine and Israel at the same time.

In Europe, preexisting protectionist tendencies among NATO members in regard to their domestic defense industries have also increased the cost of shells and created problems with their interchangeable use in different weapons systems.

At the same time, Russia has upped its own production capacity, perhaps up to two million shells per year, according to Bloomberg. In addition, North Korea has begun to provide Russia with ammunition and military equipment.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
