Bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers arrives in Kyiv

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Ukraine's capital on April 22 in a gesture of Washington's continued support.

Republicans Tom Kean and Nathaniel Moran and Democrats Bill Keating and Madeleine Dean visited Kyiv only days after the House of Representatives passed the much-anticipated aid for Ukraine.

"Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv wrote on social media.

All the aforementioned Congress members backed the bill in a vote that split the Republican Party while receiving unanimous support from the Democrats.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for the upper chamber's approval before being sent for signature to President Joe Biden.

In February, a delegation of Senate Democrats led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference in Lviv, Schumer appealed to House Speaker Mike Johnson to finally put the bill to a vote to prevent Kyiv from losing the war with Russia.