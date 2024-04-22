Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, United States, Congress
Bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek April 22, 2024 12:51 PM 1 min read
Republicans Tom Kean and Nathaniel Moran and Democrats Bill Keating and Madeleine Dean visited Kyiv on April 22, 2024. (U.S. Embassy in Kyiv/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Ukraine's capital on April 22 in a gesture of Washington's continued support.

Republicans Tom Kean and Nathaniel Moran and Democrats Bill Keating and Madeleine Dean visited Kyiv only days after the House of Representatives passed the much-anticipated aid for Ukraine.

"Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv wrote on social media.

All the aforementioned Congress members backed the bill in a vote that split the Republican Party while receiving unanimous support from the Democrats.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for the upper chamber's approval before being sent for signature to President Joe Biden.

In February, a delegation of Senate Democrats led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference in Lviv, Schumer appealed to House Speaker Mike Johnson to finally put the bill to a vote to prevent Kyiv from losing the war with Russia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

7:44 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.
11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
