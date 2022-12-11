Biden, Zelensky hold phone call ahead of G7 summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden late on Dec. 11 ahead of the upcoming Group of 7 summit.

The two discussed further defense cooperation and Ukraine's energy security, as well as Ukraine's "ten-step peace formula."

"I was glad to feel in the conversation that our peace formula was perceived positively. And this adds optimism. The sooner the points of the formula are implemented, the stronger the security guarantees of Ukraine and everyone in Europe will be," Zelensky said of the conversation with Biden.