This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's recent announcement of mobilization and new nuclear threats, accusing Russia of "extremely significant" violations of the U.N. charter. "This world should see these outrageous acts for what they are," he said during remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Biden vowed to stand with Ukraine, adding that U.N. members must be united against Russia's war.