Biden: Israel, Ukraine’s success vital to US national security

U.S. President Joe Biden reminded American citizens on Oct. 21 that the continuation of support for Ukraine and Israel remains vital to the U.S. in particular, calling it a matter of "national security."

"History has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction," Biden said.

In an address from the White House on Oct. 20, Biden said he was going to send Congress an urgent funding request for aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The administration will attempt to push for $105 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as the Congress remains blocked by the Republican party's inability to appoint the Speaker of the House of Representatives, where they maintain an obstructionist majority.

Reuters earlier reported that the White House package would entail $60 billion in funds for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel.

Biden dismissed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's claims that Ukraine wouldn't survive a week without Western military aid.

"We're not withdrawing," Biden said.

"We've not forgotten the mass graves, the bodies found bearing signs of torture, rape used as a weapon by the Russians, and thousands and thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken into Russia, stolen from their parents," he said.

"If we walk away and let (Russia's Vladimir) Putin erase Ukraine's independence, would-be aggressors around the world would be emboldened to try the same."