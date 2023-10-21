Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden: Israel, Ukraine’s success vital to US national security

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 21, 2023 10:39 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden reminded American citizens on Oct. 21 that the continuation of support for Ukraine and Israel remains vital to the U.S. in particular, calling it a matter of "national security."

"History has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction," Biden said.

In an address from the White House on Oct. 20, Biden said he was going to send Congress an urgent funding request for aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The administration will attempt to push for $105 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as the Congress remains blocked by the Republican party's inability to appoint the Speaker of the House of Representatives, where they maintain an obstructionist majority.

Reuters earlier reported that the White House package would entail $60 billion in funds for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel.

Biden dismissed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's claims that Ukraine wouldn't survive a week without Western military aid.

"We're not withdrawing," Biden said.

"We've not forgotten the mass graves, the bodies found bearing signs of torture, rape used as a weapon by the Russians, and thousands and thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken into Russia, stolen from their parents," he said.

"If we walk away and let (Russia's Vladimir) Putin erase Ukraine's independence, would-be aggressors around the world would be emboldened to try the same."

Biden: ‘We’re not withdrawing’ support for Ukraine
In a national address from the White House on Oct. 19, United States President Joe Biden said he was going to send Congress an “urgent” funding request for aid to Ukraine and Israel on Oct. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.