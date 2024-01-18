Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden convenes Congress leaders to push case for passing Ukraine funding

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2024 11:59 AM 2 min read
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington D.C. on Oct. 24, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine and the unblocking of U.S. aid funding, the White House press service announced on Jan. 17.

Since autumn 2023, Congress has disagreed on a supplemental funding bill that included $61 billion in aid for Ukraine. Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked an initiative in December, insisting that further military aid must include significant domestic border changes.

“President Biden underscored the importance of Congress ensuring Ukraine has the resources it needs–including air defense and artillery capabilities–to defend itself against Russia’s brutal invasion,” the White House press service wrote in a statement.

Biden called on Congress to provide Ukraine with additional funding, stressing the high cost of inaction for Ukraine, the U.S., and the NATO alliance.

According to the White House statement, the U.S. President committed to reaching a bipartisan agreement on border policy and the need for additional resources at the border.

Despite the president's initiative, many Republiacan Congress members continue to insist on Biden addressing border policy demands before committing to additional aid for Ukraine, CNN reported on Jan. 17, citing the U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“There are a couple of people in the room who said let’s do the border first – we said we have to do both together in the Senate,” Schumer said.

The U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as Schumer, described the meeting as productive but said that the border issue must be a top priority.

“We’re not insistent upon a particular name of a piece of legislation, but we are insistent that the elements have to be meaningful,” Johnson said, referring to the potential inclusion of a partisan House-passed border security bill.

Biden signed the last U.S. $250 million aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 27, including ammunition for the anti-aircraft warfare, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, anti-tank mines and others.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell announced on Jan. 17 that the Senate could expect a new Ukraine security package together with border policy as early as next week.

Francis Farrell: Ukraine could still lose the war. Let’s get some things straight
This November has been a particularly grim one here in Ukraine. Over the past month, two media sensations in big Western magazines served as a sober wake-up call about the state of the war. First, Simon Shuster’s profile in TIME magazine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “lonely fight”
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.