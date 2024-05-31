Berlin to consider Kyiv using German arms to strike inside Russia, Pistorius says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin will consider permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with German-provided weapons, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on May 30 at the press briefing in Odesa, Ukrinform reported.

The U.S. and Germany are the top providers of military aid to Ukraine. Both countries have repeatedly said that Ukraine should not use their weapons to strike Russian territory due to fears this would lead to an escalation of the war.

Politico reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is now "in favor of allowing the use of Western weapons against targets inside Russia," citing a person familiar with the German government's position.

Scholz said at a May 28 press conference that Ukraine could use German-supplied weapons "within the framework of international law," which does not prohibit it from striking Russian soil. The German government did not give Kyiv explicit and public permission to do so, however.

Pistorius reminded at the Odesa press briefing that Scholz "clearly" said about the use of German-provided weapons under international law by Ukraine.

"This is something we will consider," the minister said in answer to the question about the permission for Kyiv to strike Russian soil with German-supplied weapons.

Pistorius also said bilateral agreements exist that are "not to be discussed publicly, to draw some 'red lines' as to what is tolerated and what is not."

Calls for Ukraine to be allowed to strike military targets on Russian territory with Western weapons have grown after Russia launched a new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, with 30,000 troops reportedly involved in the operation.

Kyiv said it was unable to launch preemptive strikes on Russian forces amassing on the border due to the restrictions on how Western weapons may be used.