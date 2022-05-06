Berlin bans Ukrainian flag, symbols on May 8-9.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian activists planned to hold a peaceful rally in Berlin and commemorate the victims of World War II, which killed millions of Ukrainians. But Berlin authorities forbade them to bring Ukrainian symbols, putting them on the same list as Russian imperialist symbols, including Z signs in support of Russian aggression and Saint George ribbons. Germany has been heavily criticized for its reluctance to help Ukraine since Russia started its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.