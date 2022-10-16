Belarusian Defense Ministry: Nearly 9,000 troops to form Russia-Belarus joint military force

This audio is created with AI assistance

The figure for the joint regional military command between Moscow and Minsk was announced on Oct. 16 by Valery Revenko, the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation. The news comes amid heightened threats of a fresh attack on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. The joint Russia-Belarus force was announced by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko on Oct. 10. On Oct. 15, Belarus’ Defense Ministry announced the arrival of the first group of Russian servicemen to Belarus after the force's creation.