News Feed, Russia, Baltics, Energy, Ukraine
Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 2:29 PM 1 min read
A photo taken on February 8, 2025, shows the power substation in Rezekne, Latvia, before the disconnection of the major power line between Latvia and Russia. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania disconnected their energy systems from Russia's electric power grid on Feb. 8 in "another historic day for European integration," the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X.

"That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"

The Lithuanian Energy Ministry said in July 2024 that the Baltic countries would fully synchronize with the continental European electricity grid in February 2025.  

Earlier in February, Latvian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said in an interview that his country is ready for technical difficulties and possible sabotages during the synchronization process.

Ukraine also disconnected itself from the Russian energy grid in February 2022, when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

"We stopped buying electricity & gas from Russia right after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in its Feb. 8 statement.

"By making our whole energy system independent of Russia, the Kremlin loses another lever of power to use against Europe."

Will Transnistria's gas crisis lead to its collapse and reintegration into Moldova?
By halting natural gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, Russia created an unprecedented economic crisis in the Russian-occupied part of the country — Transnistria. The crisis prompted a question: will the breakaway region, occupied by Russia since 1992, survive without Russian gas? Free-of-charge Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
