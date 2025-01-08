Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Belarusian regime, Political Prisoners, Human rights
Edit post

Photos of jailed Belarusian opposition leader appear after almost 2 years of no news

by Martin Fornusek January 8, 2025 2:12 PM 2 min read
Jailed Belarusian opposition leader Viktar Babaryka in a photo published on Jan. 8, 2025. (Official X channel of Viktar Babaryka)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Photos and a video of Viktar Babaryka were published by blogger Raman Pratasevich on Jan. 8 after the jailed Belarusian opposition leader was held incommunicado since February 2023.

The footage was released weeks after Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 20 political prisoners in an apparent goodwill gesture ahead of the presidential election on Jan. 26.

Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994, cementing his power through widespread repressions, secret police, and electoral fraud. The dictator claimed victory in the last 2020 election after rigging the vote and violently suppressing the subsequent protests and is expected to secure his seventh term later this month.

Photos of Babaryka and an excerpt from his video appeal to relatives have been published on the Telegram channel of Pratasevich, formerly a dissident and editor-in-chief of the opposition news channel Nexta who became a regime apologist after his arrest in 2021 and subsequent pardon.

The pictures show the opposition leader dressed in black clothes, with a yellow sign designating him as "prone to extremist activities," writing something on paper. According to the Viasna human rights group, Babaryka has not been seen since Feb. 5, 2023.

Pratasevich said he had passed letters between Babaryka and his family members.

Babaryka intended to run for the 2020 presidential election but was rejected and, in 2021, sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of bribery and tax evasion broadly seen as politically motivated.

In a similar case last November, photos of imprisoned activist Maria Kalesnikava, who headed Babaryka's electoral campaign and later worked with another oppositionist, Sviatlana Tsikahnouskaya, emerged after more than 600 days of no communication.

‘You’ll die here’ – Belarusian political prisoners recount experiences ahead of Lukashenko’s reelection
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 30 years, is looking to reelect himself for the seventh time. In the run-up to the January 2025 presidential elections, Lukashenko has pardoned prisoners convicted of extremism, claiming that it was a “humane gesture” toward those…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:29 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.