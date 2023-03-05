Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Authorities: Russia’s proxies in occupied regions put teenagers on military register

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2023 1:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, boys born in 2006 are now to be put on the military register by Russia's proxies in the occupied regions of Luhansk Oblast, apparently in preparation for their mobilization in the future.

Ukrainian authorities do not have direct access to the temporarily occupied areas, and appear to report this information relying on their local sources.

Russia’s proxies are also continuing to draft older citizens to fight against the Ukrainian forces.

Furthermore, search measures for those who have evaded the draft have intensified. Such men will be detained and immediately taken to conscription points.

Russian troops are facing great losses at 153,120 casualties as of March 5, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

British intelligence said on March 5 that the mobilized are sent into battle with only “firearms and shovels,” resulting in bad physical and mental state.

EXCLUSIVE: Escaping forced conscription in Russian-occupied Donetsk
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.