Authorities: Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 5, including 2 children

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2024 3:39 PM 1 min read
Aerial view of a Ukrainian flag on the embankment of the Lopan River in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential area in the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of May 18, injuring at least five people, including two children, local officials reported.

Kharkiv, located in the northeast of Ukraine, has been a frequent target of Russian strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 due to its proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Tereknov reported a series of explosions in the city at 2:50 p.m. local time on May 18. Later, he said that several houses were destroyed in the attack, and five people suffered injuries.

Among the wounded were two children, aged 13 and 16, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The day before, a Russian glide bomb strike on Kharkiv killed four people and wounded over 30, according to Terekhov.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
