Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Authorities: Russian attack in Sumy Oblast injures civilian

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 11:05 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Archive photo: Local residents walk by a building damaged as a result of hostilities on Dec. 7, 2023, in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian was injured when Russian forces struck the Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy Oblast with grenades and artillery on Jan. 3, the regional administration reported.

Russian troops attacked the region 25 times over the past day, targeting nine communities, the Sumy Oblast authorities said on Facebook.

Russia reportedly used mortars, self-propelled guns, grenade launchers, and multiple-launch rocket systems to carry out the strikes.

Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast, bordering Russia, was partially occupied by Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year and liberated by Ukraine in April 2022.

Residents of the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple Russian attacks per day.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.