Authorities: Russian attack in Sumy Oblast injures civilian

One civilian was injured when Russian forces struck the Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy Oblast with grenades and artillery on Jan. 3, the regional administration reported.

Russian troops attacked the region 25 times over the past day, targeting nine communities, the Sumy Oblast authorities said on Facebook.

Russia reportedly used mortars, self-propelled guns, grenade launchers, and multiple-launch rocket systems to carry out the strikes.

Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast, bordering Russia, was partially occupied by Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year and liberated by Ukraine in April 2022.

Residents of the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple Russian attacks per day.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.