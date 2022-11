Anastasiya Gordiychuk is a news reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously worked as an associate business and labor editor at The Varsity, where she focused on business and finances. She holds a BA in journalism from the University of Toronto. Her work has also been published in Maclean’s, Global Summitry Project, and the Toronto Observer.

Contact email: a.gordiychuk@kyivindependent.com