Australia rejects Ukraine's request for helicopters

by Lance Luo January 19, 2024 12:19 AM 1 min read
A member of the 5th Aviation Regiment, Townsville leads personnel toward a MRH-90 Taipan in preparation for departure from Taree Airport as part of flood recovery and assist duties on March 29, 2021 in Taree, Australia. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Australia on Jan. 18 formally rejected a request for access to a set of retired Taipan helicopters, ABC Australia reported.

Earlier on Jan. 12, the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations (AFUO) asked the government to supply Ukraine with 45 decommissioned Taipan helicopters destined for the scrapyard.

Defense official Pat Conroy said there are no Taipan units that are currently in "flying condition," and that "to get any up to flying condition would require a huge investment in taxpayers' funds, time and resources to do that."

Ukraine heavily relies on Western allies for armored vehicles, aircraft, and other advanced equipment as it battles Russian forces.

Australian officials said the government will seek other ways to provide support to Kyiv.

"The Australian government continues to work closely with Ukraine to consider further options to provide timely, meaningful, and sustainable assistance," Conroy said.

Ukrainian diaspora asks Australia to send 45 retired helicopters to Ukraine
In its statement, the Ukrainian diaspora organization in Australia said that these vehicles “could be a game-changer in Ukraine.”
The Kyiv Independent


Author: Lance Luo
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
