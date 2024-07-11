Skip to content
News Feed, Australia, Western aid, Ukraine, Defense aid, War
Australia announces $168 million in military aid for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller July 11, 2024 11:36 PM 1 min read
Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit on March 4, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
Australia's Defense Department announced 250 million Australian dollars ($168 million) in military assistance for Ukraine on July 11, in what was the largest package of aid the country has provided since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The package will include air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons, including guided weapons, anti-tank weapons, shells, ammunition, and military boots.

"The delivery of highly capable air defense capabilities and air-to-ground precision munitions represents Australia's largest single support package for Ukraine, and will make an enormous contribution to its efforts to end the conflict on its terms," said Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles.

Australia will also join a new NATO-based security and training initiative for Ukraine, building upon Australia's own training program for Ukrainian soldiers that is located in the U.K.

With the addition of the newly announced funds, Australia's total aid for Ukraine has reached 1.3 billion Australian dollars ($878 million), which includes 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($743 million) of military assistance.

Although Australia is not a NATO member, Marles attended the NATO summit in Washington and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Defense Department said.

Author: Nate Ostiller
