Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 16 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 22.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an 89-year-old woman was injured during Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district on July 21, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A recreation center, power lines, gas pipelines, and houses were reported as damaged.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured five, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was reportedly killed in Nelipivka, two were injured in Pivnichne, and one each was injured in Toretsk, Hrodivka, and Kostiantynivka, the governor said.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A critical infrastructure facility, a school, a printing house, high-rise buildings, houses, and other property were damaged, the governor reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks with drones, mortars, grenade launchers, and artillery killed one person and injured another in the Bilopillia community, the regional military administration reported.

Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.