Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 16 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 22, 2024 10:09 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 22, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 16 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 22.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an 89-year-old woman was injured during Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district on July 21, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A recreation center, power lines, gas pipelines, and houses were reported as damaged.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured five, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was reportedly killed in Nelipivka, two were injured in Pivnichne, and one each was injured in Toretsk, Hrodivka, and Kostiantynivka, the governor said.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A critical infrastructure facility, a school, a printing house, high-rise buildings, houses, and other property were damaged, the governor reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks with drones, mortars, grenade launchers, and artillery killed one person and injured another in the Bilopillia community, the regional military administration reported.

Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Around 20,000 Russians killed in Kharkiv offensive, Zelensky says
Key updates on July 20-21: * Around 20,000 Russians died in Kharkiv offensive, Zelensky says * Front-line troops lack ammunition, drones, Zelensky says * Zelensky on Trump’s peace plan: No one can push Ukraine to give up territory for peace * Most Ukrainian POWs haven’t seen Red Cross while in…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
