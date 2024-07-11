Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people and injured at least 14, including a child, regional authorities reported on July 11.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district killed a person and injured five, including a 13-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Transport, communal, energy, and agricultural facilities were damaged, as well as houses, garages, and other property, he noted.

Russian attacks against Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured another, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Another civilian was reportedly killed in Toretsk.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and five injured due to Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A strike against the village of Hlushkivka on the morning of July 11 injured four men aged 43, 43, 44, and 63, three of whom were hospitalized.

An attack against the Slatyne village in the evening of the previous day killed a 60-year-old woman and injured a 70-year-old man, the governor reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A critical infrastructure facility, an agricultural enterprise, houses, multi-story residential buildings, and other property were damaged, he said.

One man was injured during a Russian attack against the Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The Air Force reported the downing of six Russian Shahed-type drones overnight over Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.