Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 14 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 11, 2024 10:08 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 10, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people and injured at least 14, including a child, regional authorities reported on July 11.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district killed a person and injured five, including a 13-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Transport, communal, energy, and agricultural facilities were damaged, as well as houses, garages, and other property, he noted.

Russian attacks against Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured another, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Another civilian was reportedly killed in Toretsk.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and five injured due to Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A strike against the village of Hlushkivka on the morning of July 11 injured four men aged 43, 43, 44, and 63, three of whom were hospitalized.

An attack against the Slatyne village in the evening of the previous day killed a 60-year-old woman and injured a 70-year-old man, the governor reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A critical infrastructure facility, an agricultural enterprise, houses, multi-story residential buildings, and other property were damaged, he said.

One man was injured during a Russian attack against the Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The Air Force reported the downing of six Russian Shahed-type drones overnight over Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ground zero: How a Ukrainian boy battling cancer and his mother survived Russia’s missile strike on children’s hospital
At about 10:30 on the morning of July 8, just minutes before a Russian missile slammed into Kyiv’s main hospital for children, 4-year-old Dima Dorontsov was waiting to receive his final dose of chemotherapy at the oncology department with his mother Viktoria Zavoloka alongside. He’s spent much
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.