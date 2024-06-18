Skip to content
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 28 over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 18, 2024 9:37 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against the Poltava district on June 17, 2024. (Governor Filip Pronin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least three people and injured at least 28, regional authorities said on June 18.

Russia launched an attack against the Poltava district on June 17, as a result of which 22 people sought medical assistance, including three children, Governor Filip Pronin said.

Nine people were hospitalized, including two children. Sixteen buildings were damaged, which includes nine multi-story residential buildings, the governor said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Zvanivka and injured one in Chasiv Yar, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 17, including a 71-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a woman was injured overnight on June 18 when Russia struck the village of Borivska Andriivka in the Izium district, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two Russian drones hit the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging a house and injuring a 69-year-old person, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all the 10 Russian Shahed-type drones launched overnight, the Air Force said.

Time will play in Ukraine’s favor once F-16s and more Western aid arrive, Syrskyi says
With the gradual arrival of military aid, including the first batch of F-16 fighter jets, time will favor Ukraine, while Russia’s chances of success will decrease, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 17.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
