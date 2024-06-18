Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 28 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least three people and injured at least 28, regional authorities said on June 18.

Russia launched an attack against the Poltava district on June 17, as a result of which 22 people sought medical assistance, including three children, Governor Filip Pronin said.

Nine people were hospitalized, including two children. Sixteen buildings were damaged, which includes nine multi-story residential buildings, the governor said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Zvanivka and injured one in Chasiv Yar, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 17, including a 71-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a woman was injured overnight on June 18 when Russia struck the village of Borivska Andriivka in the Izium district, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two Russian drones hit the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging a house and injuring a 69-year-old person, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all the 10 Russian Shahed-type drones launched overnight, the Air Force said.