Russian attacks kill 1, injure 63 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 13, 2023 12:58 PM 2 min read
Rescuers assissting Kyiv residents following a Russian missile attack on Dec. 13, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against 12 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one person and injuring at least 63, regional officials reported early on Dec. 13.

Russia targeted Kyiv with a large-scale missile attack in the early hours of Dec. 13. While air defenses downed all the 10 missiles, falling debris damaged multiple buildings in the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

At least 53 people were injured in the attack, 20 of whom were hospitalized, including two children, the mayor reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks against Krasnohorivka injured one person, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a man in his early 70s was killed, and a man in his late 70s was seriously injured in Russian strikes against Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces carried out 113 attacks against Kherson Oblast, injuring six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly downed 10 Russian Shahed "kamikaze" drones overnight, almost all of them over Odesa Oblast.

A downed drone fell on a car repair shop in Odesa, injuring two employees, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Both victims had been hospitalized, he added.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
