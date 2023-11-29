Russian attacks kill 5, including child, injure 22 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people, including a child, and injuring at least 22, local officials reported early on Nov. 29.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian artillery and drone attacks against Nikopol killed one person and injured three others, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured five people in Toretsk and two in Pivnichne, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian forces carried out 128 attacks on Kherson Oblast, injuring four people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks on the Seredyna-Buda area killed three people, including a seven-year-old girl, and injured three others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

One person was killed and five injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

In Stepnohirsk, a 67-year-old man was killed, and two men aged 38 and 58 were injured, according to the governor. A 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were reportedly wounded in a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 29, attacking with 21 Shahed attack drones and three Kh-59 missiles.

Ukrainian defenses reportedly downed all the drones and two of the three missiles.