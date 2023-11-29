Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 5, including child, injure 22 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 29, 2023 10:45 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on Nov. 28-29, 2023. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people, including a child, and injuring at least 22, local officials reported early on Nov. 29.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian artillery and drone attacks against Nikopol killed one person and injured three others, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured five people in Toretsk and two in Pivnichne, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian forces carried out 128 attacks on Kherson Oblast, injuring four people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks on the Seredyna-Buda area killed three people, including a seven-year-old girl, and injured three others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

One person was killed and five injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

In Stepnohirsk, a 67-year-old man was killed, and two men aged 38 and 58 were injured, according to the governor. A 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were reportedly wounded in a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 29, attacking with 21 Shahed attack drones and three Kh-59 missiles.

Ukrainian defenses reportedly downed all the drones and two of the three missiles.

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence says Budanov’s wife poisoned
Key developments on Nov. 28: * Military intelligence: Budanov’s wife poisoned * EU Council approves further funding for training of Ukrainian soldiers * Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees * Kuleba to boycott OSCE meeting over Russian delegation’s presence * Parliament chairman:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.