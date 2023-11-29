Air Force reports downing all 21 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops downed all 21 Shahed-136/131 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported in the morning of Nov. 29. The drones were launched from around Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai.

Two out of three Kh-59 cruise missiles launched from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast were destroyed as well, according to the Ukrainian military. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and units of mobile fire groups were used to down the weapons, according to the post.

The attack was mainly targeted against western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi Oblast as well as southern regions. The attack drones were downed over Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi obalsts.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said via his official Telegram channel that at least eight drones were destroyed over the region. There was no information on casualties or damages.

Ukraine's air defense intercepted two missiles over southern Mykolaiv Oblast. The third missile reportedly didn't reach its target. The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the information.