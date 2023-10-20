Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 over past day

by Martin Fornusek October 20, 2023 11:09 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 19, 2023. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least one person and injuring at least 13 others, officials reported early on Oct. 20.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Bila Hora and injured one in Chasiv Yar, and another in Ocheretyne, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russia also reportedly launched four missiles against Kostiantynivka, damaging six high-rise buildings and a school but inflicting no casualties.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia shelled the city of Vovchansk, injuring two men aged 57 and 69 and damaging an educational institution and four residential buildings, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 39-year-old man was also injured this morning in a Russian attack against the village of Kucherivka in the Kupiansk district, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia targeted residential areas, an administrative building in Kherson, and another administrative building and a school in the city of Beryslav, the governor noted.

Russian forces heavily used guided aerial bombs during the attacks, dropping more than 20 of them on Kherson Oblast over the past day.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian artillery strike on the Krasnopillia community, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attacks, but local officials reported no casualties.

The writing is on the wall: Ukrainian archivists collect Russian graffiti as evidence of war crimes
“It is not considered a war crime if you had fun,” reads graffiti left by Russian soldiers in the backroom of a bar in the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, located in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast. Before being liberated, the area was occupied by Russian forces for six months
The Kyiv IndependentAlexandra Keeler
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.