Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least one person and injuring at least 13 others, officials reported early on Oct. 20.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Bila Hora and injured one in Chasiv Yar, and another in Ocheretyne, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russia also reportedly launched four missiles against Kostiantynivka, damaging six high-rise buildings and a school but inflicting no casualties.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia shelled the city of Vovchansk, injuring two men aged 57 and 69 and damaging an educational institution and four residential buildings, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 39-year-old man was also injured this morning in a Russian attack against the village of Kucherivka in the Kupiansk district, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia targeted residential areas, an administrative building in Kherson, and another administrative building and a school in the city of Beryslav, the governor noted.

Russian forces heavily used guided aerial bombs during the attacks, dropping more than 20 of them on Kherson Oblast over the past day.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian artillery strike on the Krasnopillia community, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attacks, but local officials reported no casualties.