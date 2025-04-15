6 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least six civilians and injured at least 17, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 15.

Moscow's forces attack Ukrainian towns and villages on a daily basis, inflicting civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure with drones, missiles, artillery, and aerial bombs.

A 78-year-old woman was injured during Russian drone attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in Russian attacks on Pokrovsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Three more injuries in total were reported in Stepanivka, Lyman, and Krasnyi Lyman.

Four people were killed and three injured in Russian attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, eight people were injured, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three high-rise buildings and 21 houses were damaged.

One civilian was injured during Russian attacks against the Myropillia community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

A 63-year-old man was killed during a Russian attack against the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The attacks came as Russia continues to reject a U.S.-mediated proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. Kyiv reiterated that it would be ready to accept the truce if Moscow agreed to abide by the terms.