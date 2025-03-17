The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Odesa Oblast
Edit post

3 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek March 17, 2025 9:30 AM 2 min read
Firefighters putting out a fire that broke out in Odesa Oblast Ukraine, following a Russian drone strike overnight on March 17, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 12 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 17.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 90 of the 174 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Seventy other decoy drones reportedly disappeared from radars without causing damage.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian in Myrnohrad and injured one in Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Five civilians were injured in Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

An airstrike against the town of Kupiansk on March 16 reportedly injured a 57-year-old man and damaged 22 houses. In the village of Velyka Shapkivka, an airstrike started a fire and injured three women aged 56, 66, and 75 and a 66-year-old man, Syniehubov reported.

One civilian was killed and three injured during Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. An apartment building and five houses were damaged.

A drone attack against the Odesa district in Odesa Oblast injured a woman, damaged a kindergarten, a house, a shop, and a car, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. Damage to the energy grid left around 500 consumers in Odesa's suburbs without power, according to the statement.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed one civilian and injured two, the regional military administration reported.

One person was killed, and an apartment building was damaged during a mortar attack against the Seredyna-Buda community. Two injuries were reported in the Bilopillia and the Myropillia communities.

Drone attacks against Poltava Oblast also led to emergency power outages, with almost 1,100 consumers left without electricity in the Kremenchuk district, Governor Volodymyr Kohut reported.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
Key developments on March 15-16: * Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast * Ukraine appoints Andrii Hnatov as new chief of General Staff * Russia readying to attack Sumy as Donbas front stabilizes, Zelensky says * Trump-Putin phone call expected this week, US hopes for…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.