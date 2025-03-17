3 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 12 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 17.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 90 of the 174 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Seventy other decoy drones reportedly disappeared from radars without causing damage.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian in Myrnohrad and injured one in Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Five civilians were injured in Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

An airstrike against the town of Kupiansk on March 16 reportedly injured a 57-year-old man and damaged 22 houses. In the village of Velyka Shapkivka, an airstrike started a fire and injured three women aged 56, 66, and 75 and a 66-year-old man, Syniehubov reported.

One civilian was killed and three injured during Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. An apartment building and five houses were damaged.

A drone attack against the Odesa district in Odesa Oblast injured a woman, damaged a kindergarten, a house, a shop, and a car, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. Damage to the energy grid left around 500 consumers in Odesa's suburbs without power, according to the statement.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed one civilian and injured two, the regional military administration reported.

One person was killed, and an apartment building was damaged during a mortar attack against the Seredyna-Buda community. Two injuries were reported in the Bilopillia and the Myropillia communities.

Drone attacks against Poltava Oblast also led to emergency power outages, with almost 1,100 consumers left without electricity in the Kremenchuk district, Governor Volodymyr Kohut reported.