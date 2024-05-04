At least five injured in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.
At least five people have been injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, officials said on May 4.
In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a civilian enterprise in the industrial district had been hit.
"The number of victims increased to four - three civilian men and one woman," he wrote. In a later post, he added: "At this moment there are five injured, doctors have hospitalized one more woman."
A Kyiv Independent reporter in the city center heard an explosion before an air raid alert had sounded, suggesting it was a ballistic missile that struck the city.
A large cloud of smoke could be seen above the city.
Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.