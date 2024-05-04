Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Russian attacks, Ukraine, War, Kharkiv Oblast
At least five injured in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

by Chris York May 4, 2024 5:26 PM 1 min read
Aerial view of a Ukrainian flag on the embankment of the Lopan River in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least five people have been injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, officials said on May 4.

In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a civilian enterprise in the industrial district had been hit.

"The number of victims increased to four - three civilian men and one woman," he wrote. In a later post, he added: "At this moment there are five injured, doctors have hospitalized one more woman."

A Kyiv Independent reporter in the city center heard an explosion before an air raid alert had sounded, suggesting it was a ballistic missile that struck the city.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen above the city.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

Surviving through the darkness: How Kharkiv endures new wave of brutal Russian attacks (Photos)
In the face of relentless Russian attacks, prolonged blackouts, and a looming threat of a new major offensive, against all odds, life in Kharkiv continues to endure. Located just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been under some of the heav…
The Kyiv IndependentSerhii Korovayny
Author: Chris York
