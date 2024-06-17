At least 4 hospitalized after bus with 57 Ukrainians on board crashes in Romania

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people were hospitalized after a bus with 57 Ukrainians on board crashed near the Romanian city of Constanta, the Romanian media outlet Digi24 said on June 17.

Forty-two of the passengers on the bus were Ukrainian minors, two of whom were hospitalized after the accident. Fifteen people in total required medical assistance, including 13 children.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the four people who were hospitalized was not specified.

Romanian authorities told Digi24 that the accident occurred at a railway crossing between the towns of Tariverde and Baia, located some 111 kilometers (69 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

According to the U.N., more than 80,000 Ukrainian refugees were registered in Romania as of early June. Almost 170,000 Ukrainians have received temporary protected status in the country since the beginning of the full-scale war.