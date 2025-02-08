Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Eurovision, Ukrainian music, Ukrainian artists, Alyona Alyona
Edit post

Ukraine sending Ziferblat to 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 9, 2025 1:50 AM 2 min read
Ziferblat performs at the Natsvidbir national selection process on Feb. 8, 2025. (Image source: Ziferblat.)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The band Ziferblat was selected to represent Ukraine at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest following their victory at the national selection process on Feb. 8.

Held annually, Eurovision is the world's largest music competition. Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil placed third representing Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest last year.

Ziferblat includes three members: vocalist Daniil Leshchynskyi, guitarist Valentyn Leshchynskyi, and drummer Fedir Hodakov.

The band will represent Ukraine with their song "Bird of Pray" at the May 13-17 competition in Basel, Switzerland.

Ziferblat received nine out of a maximum of 10 points from the jury and 10 points from viewer votes, securing their place representing Ukraine at Eurovision. Previously, the band had attempted to represent Ukraine at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Place I Call Home."

Ukraine began participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has won three times. Ruslana secured Ukraine's first Eurovision victory with her song "Wild Dances" in 2004.

Jamala secured Ukraine's second victory in 2016 with "1944," a song attributed to the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944. Kalush Orchestra secured Ukraine's third victory in 2022 with their song "Stefania."

Australia and countries across Europe will be participating in the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Russia has been barred from the song contest following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.