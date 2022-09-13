Armenian PM: 49 Armenian soldiers killed in Azerbaijani shelling of border areas.

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a major escalation of the conflict, Azerbaijani forces reportedly fired at several Armenian positions along the border. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone calls with several world leaders briefing them on the situation; he has petitioned the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization for assistance. Responding to the news, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinked expressed deep concern about the reports, urging an immediate end to hostilities. Azerbaijani media confirmed strikes on Armenian positions, but said that they were in response to "Armenian provocations."